Just Cause 4 Screenshots Leak

New screenshots that appear to come from Just Cause 4 have leaked that reveal some stunning settings, wingsuits, and explosive action.

The latest look at the next Just Cause game comes just after a Steam leak spoiled the surprise by featuring a promotional image that encouraged players to preorder the game ahead of its release. Not long after that, the game was spotted once again on GamePro.de where a product description of the game mentioned the developer, Avalanche Studios, and the return of the series’ iconic grappling hook tool.

“Just Cause 4 is the continuation of the Avalanche Studios open-world series and once again relies on tons of chaos, destruction and the grappling hook as an all-purpose weapon,” the game’s description read.

The Steam leak showed an image of Rico, the protagonist from the series who hasn’t been seen in a Just Cause game since Just Cause 3 released back in 2014.

With the description of the game out there and a leaked Steam listing apparently confirming its release, the trifecta is now complete with a full gallery of screenshots being mined from GamePro’s site. Fans of the series within the Just Cause subreddit took it upon themselves to dig through the site and see what they could find with one search yielding bountiful results in the form of new screenshots that certainly look like they belong in the world of Just Cause. They were uploaded to Reddit when another user was able to obtain some higher-quality versions of the images that are seen in the Imgur album below.

You’ll notice that one of the game’s screenshots had Spanish writing on the bridge, writing that apparently translates to “The Glorious Abyss.” The original poster of the images shared a comment about that image to say that they couldn’t be sure if that particular one fit in with Just Cause 4 before anyone started making assumptions about a new setting for the game.

“I’m not 100% sure thats a JC4 screenshot, because some of the URL’s that came inbetween JC4 screenshots were for different games,” the original poster warned.

Just Cause 4 hasn’t officially been announced yet by Avalanche Studios or the publisher of the series, Square Enix, but with Square Enix’s EA presentation coming on Monday, it seems extremely likely that an official reveal will be seen tomorrow when the company takes the stage to discuss series like Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, and hopefully Just Cause 4.