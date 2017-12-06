Co-Creator Of Rick And Morty Collaborating On New VR Game Studio

We know that Rick and Morty are no strangers to the world of virtual reality, since their game Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality was introduced earlier in the year. But that isn’t stopping the series’ co-creator, Justin Roiland, from taking even more steps into the medium.

Roiland announced via email that he was pairing up with former Epic Games executive producer Tanya Watson on a new studio called Squanch Games, in the hopes of creating some new virtual reality experiences that stand out from the norm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the email, Roiland explains everything in a humorous comic book-style format, introducing a character by the name of Little Splzooshly (not sure how to pronounce that) as he goes through VR experiences and introduces members of the team in a smart-ass manner.

“How do you do, fellow kids? I’m Little Splzooshly,” he notes in the comic, which you can see below. “Straight up press release right here!”

In the comic, we learn more about Roiland, as “the co-creator of Rick and Morty on Adult Swim. He also does their voices! This guy loves video games! He once punched an old man in a wheel chair! J.K. he never did that. But he sure loves video games. That part is NOT a joke! Now get outta here! Get outta my face! JK!”

He then introduces Tanya Watson, noting, “She straight up is a game veteran, cuz! She was an exec-producer at Epic Games and worked on Gears of War 1, 2 and 3, Bulletstorm and Fortnite. Daaaaamn son! WTF R U KIDDING ME? GTFO!”

The email also includes an address where people can reach out for potential investment and job opportunities, and also points out the debut of the @SquanchGames Twitter account, where fans can see what announces are made, and more. There’s also a Squanch Games webpage as well, for those that want to learn more.

We’re not sure what the team is working on next (they hinted at possibly revealing something before The Game Awards tomorrow night), but with all the talent involved, we can’t wait to see what they have in mind. Plus, let’s be honest, Little Splzooshly would make an interesting game hero. (But, really, though, how do we pronounce his name?)

Check out the comic below!