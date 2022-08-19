Kena: Bridge of Spirits Is Coming to Steam With a Big Free Update

Kena: Bridge of Spirits developer Ember Lab has revealed that the popular title is set to receive a major free Anniversary Update that includes a number of new features on September 27th. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly for some folks, the title will officially release on the digital distribution platform Steam on the same date.

The Anniversary Update specifically includes, for example, New Game+ that will allow anyone that has completed the video game previously to start over with all of their unlocked upgrades, outfits, abilities, and so on from the beginning. That said, the combat encounters in New Game+ have been redesigned and are more challenging.

The free update will also include individually equipable Charmstones, an exclusive new outfit for folks that have purchased the Deluxe Edition, and more. "New game mode called the Spirit Guide Trials, challenging players' skills with a variety of replayable challenges across three different categories; Obstacle Courses, Wave Defenses, and Boss Reflects," the description of one new addition reads. "Completing the Spirit Guide Trials unlock outfits for Kena, each one inspired by one of the characters she meets along her journey. Succeeding at bonus objectives within each trial can unlock color variations of each outfit, as well as some unique Charmstones."

"Kena might not be perfect, but it's far from what one might expect from a studio's first game," our review of the PlayStation 5 version of the video game from last year reads in part. "It's a spectacle to look at without being too long or too short, and it's one of the rare examples of a game that deserves a movie adaptation, not the other way around. Perhaps more than anything else, it's a game that sets the bar high for whatever Ember Lab wants to do next."

As noted above, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is set to get its free Anniversary Update and release on Steam on September 27th. More broadly, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the debut video game from developer Ember Lab right here.

What do you think about Kena: Bridge of Spirits coming to Steam? Are you excited about the new big update? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!