Kena: Bridge of Spirits Is Coming to Xbox Series X

Kena: Bridge of Spirits from developer Ember Lab is currently only available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms, but it looks like it'll also soon be available on the Xbox Series X|S consoles, too. Neither Ember Lab nor Xbox has announced anything of the sort yet, but news of the Xbox version was spoiled by an ESRB rating for Kena: Bridge of Spirits that showed up ahead of schedule. There's no date that's been announced for the Xbox version of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, but these sorts of releases typically aren't far behind ESRB descriptions.

The ESRB rating in question can be found here and is still live at the time of publishing. The game's been out for coming up on three years now, so there's nothing new in the ESRB rating to speak of outside of the fact that a completely separate listing has gone up for the Xbox version.

While Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a newish game in the sense that it came out in 2021, the way that it plays feels much older, but in a good way. Kena: Bridge of Spirits was often compared to platforms from the PlayStation 2 era. It stars a spirit guide named Kena who works with lovable companions known as the Rot which play a major part in the game's plot. The game also features a pretty easy to understand combat mix of melee, ranged attacks, and throwables with puzzles to solve and collectibles to find when you're not battling enemies.

In short, it's a very concise, very nostalgic platformer experience that's worth checking out if you missed it the first time around. It's appearance is praise-worthy, too, with the animation looking like it was pulled straight from a movie, though that's partially to be expected given that Ember Lab was an animation studio that decided to tackle its first game with Kena: Bridge of Spirits. An excerpt from our review applauded the style of the game and its success as a first game from the studio.

"Kena might not be perfect, but it's far from what one might expect from a studio's first game," our review said. "It's a spectacle to look at without being too long or too short, and it's one of the rare examples of a game that deserves a movie adaptation, not the other way around. Perhaps more than anything else, it's a game that sets the bar high for whatever Ember Lab wants to do next."

Kena: Bridge of Spirits does not yet have an official Xbox release date, but we'd expect one to be announced pretty soon now that the ESRB description for that platform has gone live.