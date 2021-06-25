Kerbal Space Program Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

In celebration of the game's 10th anniversary, Squad and Private Division have announced that Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition will be releasing for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year! The critically-acclaimed game made its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One back in 2016, and those that purchased the game on either platform will be happy to know the next-gen upgrade will be available as a free update. The next-gen version will feature several improvements, including improved graphics and framerate, support for mouse and keyboard, and more. Additionally, Kerbal Space Program 2 will be coming to both next-gen consoles.

The announcement was made via the game's official Twitter account, and the Tweet can be found embedded below.

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition is coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X|S this fall! - QHD w/improved framerate

- More stable game experience

- Upgraded shaders & textures

- Mouse & keyboard support

- Free upgrade PS4/Xbox One > latest version More info: https://t.co/AK2UazhYiE pic.twitter.com/RoQZhbyVHH — Kerbal Space Program (@KerbalSpaceP) June 24, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the game, Kerbal Space Program is a space flight simulation game featuring an alien race known as "Kerbals." The game tasks players with building different crafts and launching them from the Kerbal Space Center. The game has received widespread acclaim over the last decade, winning several awards after its release.

In addition to the announcement, Squad and Private Division also released a new video showing the impact Kerbal Space Program has had on players over the last decade. In the video, a number of engineers can be seen discussing their introduction to the game, and the way that it's inspiring others to embark on similar career paths. That video can be found at the top of this page.

It's amazing to see what kind of impact Kerbal Space Program has had on players over the last decade! With the game now coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X this fall, it seems like a safe bet that its influence will only continue. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Kerbal Space Program? Do you plan on checking out the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!