Kerbal Space Program’s First Expansion Launches in March

Kerbal Space Program will soon get a new expansion with the launch of Making History, the first expansion to be released for the game since it launched years ago.

The expansion that launches on March 13 for the PC version will be priced at $14.99 and will include a Mission Builder mode along with other various tools that’ll create new experiences for Kerbal Space Program players. This Mission Builder feature will allow players to put together their very own scenarios to share with others.

“The new Mission Builder puts the process of creating and editing missions in your hands with endless possibilities, a dev update on the Kerbal Space Program forums read. “You’ll be able to customize your own missions to include launches, landings, rescues, malfunctions, explosions, repairs, and much more. You can set unique victory conditions, add exciting challenges, and place unexpected obstacles to keep other players on their toes as they play through these complex missions. Challenge others to complete your missions by sharing them with the Kerbal Space Program community!”

Included in the expansion is another piece of content called the History Pack, a set of missions that allow players to recreate historic moments in space exploration.

“The History Pack includes a variety of pre-made missions inspired by humankind’s own space exploration. Now you can spacewalk, pull off a crash landing, and attempt to recreate some of the most memorable moments inspired by historic events. But with our unique Kerbal twist, of course.

The expansion is also set to include “a bunch of new parts and astronaut suites inspired by the Space Race” that players will be able to use to customize their explorers.

For those players not playing Kerbal Space Program on the PC, the Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition recently released for both the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4 versions. This new release was built from the ground up for consoles with a revamped UI and more flexible control schemes.

Kerbal Space Program: Making History is scheduled to release on March 13 for $14.99, but players who purchased the game through April 2013 will get the expansion for free with more details on that coming prior to the expansion’s launch.