New York Knicks Draft Pick Shows Off His Love for Fortnite

There is no shortage of love for Epic Games‘ Fortnite, that’s for sure. From television stars, to rappers, even renowned athletes can’t stop showing off that Victory Royale love! The latest public display of Battle Royale affection comes from Kevin Knox, a New York Knicks first-round draft pick from this week’s NBA Draft. To be picked in itself is a celebration, but Knox had to take it to the next level in the name of Fortnite, and for that – we thank him.

Some might be calling for a publicity stunt, but apparently – this was all Knox. Polygon even reached out to Epic Games to make sure it wasn’t some form of paid advertisement, but the company told them they had absolutely nothing to do with this. Way to go, Knox!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Football, Basketball, Baseball – all the major sports are donning that Fortnite pride and honestly, we can’t blame them. As much as we have fought off the obsession ourselves, the deceptively simply and cartoonish game has charmed all of us – even myself, who had previously been a die-hard PUBG fan. It’s a charming game, one that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and also one that is easily one of the most – if not the most – accessible game on the market today. From its platform availability, including the Nintnendo Switch and iOS devices, to its cross-platform play capabilities, there is no reason to not get in on the action. Did we also mention it was free? Because it’s totally free.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. Still no news about that Android release date, but Epic assures us it’s “coming soon.”

In other Fortnite news, did you see that Epic Games was looking at making the game much more than “just building?” “Fortnite is constantly evolving,” Epic Games began in their outline of coming changes. “Our goal with any changes is to keep the game fun and interesting, keeping it feeling fresh and new.”

They discussed the importance of strategy and variation available to players when vying for that Victory Royale. After all, how fun could a game like this be if there were only one way to play?

“It’s important to support a variety of late game strategies, that don’t boil down to “just build lol”. We strongly believe that the evolution of Fortnite supports a wide range of play styles and counterplay. Currently, the superiority of shotguns, rockets, and uncapped building are such a dominant play style in the final circle that most other strategies are being drowned out.”