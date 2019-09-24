The KFC Dating Sim Is Now Available for Free

Today will surely go down as one of the most important days in the history of video games. No, not because of PlayStation’s State of Play or anything else for that matter. This historic day will owe its notoriety, we expect, to the release of a single game: I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator. That’s right; the KFC dating sim/visual novel is officially out in the wild, and it’s free.

In the game, players must navigate three different acts, attending the University of Cooking School: Academy for Learning while dealing with other students and Colonel Sanders himself. Colonel Sanders is, of course, dateable, and there’s apparently even a secret ending in the game. It’s worth noting, of course, that this is absolutely an advertisement, and while it’s cute and charming and looks goofy, it’s still functionally an advertisement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Do you have what it takes to date the most famous chicken salesman of all time? Find out now in the most delicious dating simulator ever created. Play now on Steam for free! — KFC (@kfc) September 24, 2019

Here’s how the video game describes itself on its Steam store page:

“I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator follows you, a promising culinary student, as you try to date your classmate, Colonel Sanders. Throughout your journey, you’ll be faced with life-changing decisions that will affect your chances of friendship and love. But be careful! Your choices have real consequences with real animated characters’ feelings at stake.

“Do you have what it takes to survive culinary school? Will Colonel Sanders choose you to be his business partner? Or maybe even so much more? Find out in the most finger lickin’ good dating simulator ever created—a game that KFC actually made.”

What do you think? Are you going to give the free game a shot? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator is now available for PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous KFC coverage right here.