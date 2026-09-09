Kingdom Hearts 4 Leak Reveals Every Disney World in the Game

A new leak tied to Kingdom Hearts 4 may have just revealed every Disney world that will end up appearing in the game. This past month during D23, Square Enix confirmed that Pixar’s Coco would be the first Disney property to appear in Kingdom Hearts 4 upon its launch in 2027. And while Coco was merely the inaugural Disney property to be highlighted, Square Enix made clear that it had plenty of others that it would be revealing over time. Now, a high-profile leak may have beaten Square Enix to the punch and has informed fans of what they can expect from the final game.

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Within the past day, a substantial leak via Steam revealed the achievements lists for a number of upcoming games. One of those games happened to be Kingdom Hearts 4, with its corresponding achievements disclosing the names of potentially all levels that will appear in the title. Assuming that this leak is legitimate, which it very much seems to be, it spoils one of Square Enix’s biggest mysteries surrounding Kingdom Hearts 4.

**Potential Kingdom Hearts 4 spoilers are present from here onward**

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As for the Disney worlds that will appear in Kingdom Hearts 4, they’re a mix of new and returning levels. The Toy Box from Kingdom Hearts 3 will be back in KH4, as will the Underworld seen in Hercules. In addition, the 100 Acre Wood which has appeared in countless Kingdom Hearts games will once again be back in KH4.

As for new worlds, far and away the biggest is that of the “Galaxy Far, Far Away”, which is clearly tied to Star Wars. Requests to see Star Wars folded into the Kingdom Hearts series have been pouring in for years, and Square Enix itself seemed to tease back when KH4 was first revealed that it would be incorporating this sci-fi universe into the series. Now, that has finally be confirmed along with worlds associated with Zootopia and The Haunted Mansion.

Here’s the full list of Disney worlds that have appeared in this major Kingdom Hearts 4 leak:

Underworld from Hercules

Land of the Dead from Coco

Galaxy Far, Far Away from Star Wars

Haunted Mansion from The Haunted Mansion

Savanna Central from Zootopia

100 Acre Wood from Winnie the Pooh

Toy Box from Toy Story

Monochrome Origins, likely from early Mickey Mouse cartoons

Imagineer Planet, seemingly tied to Disney World

At the time of this writing, Square Enix has yet to respond to this Kingdom Hearts 4 leak, and its not known if it will do so. Given how prominent this leak is, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the publisher and developer say something on the matter, but it could also choose to ignore it entirely to avoid drawing more attention to the leak. If it does say something, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

As for Kingdom Hearts 4 itself, the game is set to launch at some point in 2027 and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC platforms upon its arrival.