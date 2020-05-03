Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Sssniperwolf and Minecraft Win Gaming Honors

Alia "SSSniperWolf" Shelesh has won "favorite gamer" at the Kids Choice Awards 2020, an award she won last year as well. In the process, she beat out DanTDM, GamerGirl, Ninja, and PrestonPlayz, all of whom were nominated as well. Meanwhile, Minecraft took home "favorite game" this year, an award it's also won in the past. This year, it triumphed over Fortnite, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Mario Kart Tour on its way to claiming the prize.

Unlike previous years, both Mojang and SSSniperWolf had to accept the awards virtually, because this year's show was online only due to concerns over coronavirus. As you may know, the event was originally scheduled to go down in March, but was rescheduled due to the aforementioned pandemic.

Despite being smaller in scope, the show still attracted many of the world's biggest stars, including BTS, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Ellen DeGeneres, and many more.

FAVORITE GAMER

DanTDM

GamerGirl

Ninja

PrestonPlayz

SSSniperWolf

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Fortnite

Mario Kart Tour

Minecraft

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

As you would expect, while there wasn't much debate about Minecraft winning favorite game, not everyone on the Internet was happy their favorite gaming personalities lost out to SSSniperWolf, however, fans of the mega YouTube star were quite thrilled:

sssniperwolf just won best gamer on the nickelodeon kids choice awards and i don’t know what’s worse: the fact i’m willingly watching the kcas at 2am or that i’m genuinely irritated by the fact she won — alicia 🌺 (@aliseahxo) May 3, 2020

Worst #KCA2020 this amazing human should’ve won. I’m sorry but DanTDM is better than sssniperwolf pic.twitter.com/XxzNrNf9CS — paige [TDM]🌻 (@danndemort) May 3, 2020

congrats to my fav youtuber for the second year of getting best gamer of the year @sssniperwolf — zac (@itz_xachary05) May 3, 2020

