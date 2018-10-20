‘Killing Floor 2’ Halloween Event Live as Game Goes On Sale

Halloween Horrors Monster Masquerade is back and ready to bring the terror as the team behind Killing Floor 2 kicks off the spooky season with an awesome sale and new reasons to play!

“Welcome piggies! It is I, Hans Volter, genius, inventor, dance commander, inviting you to the Halloween housewarming party for my newly reclaimed ancestral castle in Transylvania,” begins the official reveal of the Halloween event. “It will be, how the kids say, sick! I’ve got all manner of beasts, monsters, and madmen on the invite list, but having some mercs for dinner would make it the perfect little soiree.”

They added, “Do not worry, Monster Ball is far more than just some dark and dank old castle. I have upgraded it with strobe lights, flamethrower traps, black lights, dance floors, swinging axes, a killer stereo system, spiked pits, and gothic decor throughout.

I’m sure you won’t survive long, but while you are alive, there are a new selection of achievements for Monster Ball as well. Nothing like feeling useful as you are cooked alive by my flamethrowers.”

Players will face off against a new collection of Zedsfrom Wereslashers, to fishpounds, to even blob boats – there are a lot of things trying to kill you during the Monster Masquerade!

The team also added, “But what would a party be without presents! We’ve got the latest in HM-Tech medical weaponry with the HM-501 Grenade Rifle, an assault rifle with attached medic grenade launcher that is sure to bring all the mercs to the yard. There’s also the FN FAL ACOG assault rifle! You got Sharpshooter in my Commando! Or did you get Commando in my Sharpshooter! Who cares? It is good for killing!”

There will be new cosmetic options as well to add a little more “charm” to your gear. If the powerful MKB isn’t your style, the blog post also boasted other types of weapons as well: “If you’re feeling plucky, with this update you can advance to Prestige 2, earning more Vault Dosh and prestige weapon skins! But I know you’re not that tough, little piggies. Play it safe, then die horribly for me.”

Get spooky with Halloween-themed cosmetics, foes, and even more in the world of Killing Floor 2 on Steam for $9.89!