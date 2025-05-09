Killing Floor 3 Gets New Release Date

The highly anticipated first-person shooter, Killing Floor 3, was originally supposed to release in March 2025. However, its closed beta resulted in mixed reactions from players, leading Tripwire Interactive to delay the game to an undetermined later date. Tripwire expressed a desire to use this extra time to incorporate player feedback from the beta into the game, hopefully leading to a stronger product at launch. Now, the developer is ready to confirm the new release date for Killing Floor 3, which is set to come out on July 24th.

Many fans of the Killing Floor series of survival horror games were less than impressed with the closed beta for the next installment. The Killing Floor 3 beta highlighted issues with frame rate and bugs, leading some players to call it “a disaster.” While some issues during a beta are expected, it seems that many gamers felt Killing Floor 3 took this a bit too far with clunky UI and other issues. Even though other players did ultimately enjoy the beta, Tripwire Interactive felt it needed additional time to truly address feedback from these early players to make Killing Floor 3 the game fans hoped to see.

Screenshot of the horrors delivered with Killing Floor 3 gameplay

On May 9th, Tripwire Interactive officially announced the new release date for Killing Floor 3 in a press release. Alongside a thank you to the fans for their ongoing support and feedback, creative director Bryan Wynia shared that the game will officially release on July 24th. The game will be available on PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X|S. While that’s still a few months away, it’s nice to have an actual date to look forward to, rather than the previously noted “undecided” 2025 timeframe.

Changes We’ll See in Killing Floor 3 Following Beta Issues

With the extra development time, Tripwire Interactive hopes t deliver on their original vision, polished and improved thanks to community feedback. Like the previous installments in the franchise, Killing Floor 3 will be a survival horror game with a cooperative element. This installemnt is set 70 years after the first game and sees players facing off against bio-engineered horrors, called Zeds.

From the beta, players noted that the new Killing Floor game lacked the polished, in-depth UI and memorable characters they’ve come to expect from the franchise. Others felt the movement style and animations didn’t live up to expectaions, while others wanted more detail from the enviornment and level design. Since the initial delay was announced, Tripwire Interactive has shared several updates about ongoing work on Killing Floor 3, much of which seems to directly respond to player concerns.

Combat should feel smoother in Killing Floor 3 with its full release

For instance, the team has refined the apperance of several maps, including the Radar Station and City Streets areas. They’ve also added additional maps to the roster, expanding what will be available to players when the game releases this summer. Zed combat has also been significantly adjusted to improve animations, combat behavior, and more. Tripwire has also shared efforts to improve the HUD for Killing Floor 3, with a design that aligns more with what longterm fans of the series are used to.

In all, the Killing Floor 3 that launches on July 24th looks to be an improvement on the beta that left players with mixed feelings. Pre-orders aren’t yet available, but may be part of the “exclusive content premieres” teased by Tripwire Interactive for their upcoming Killing Floor 3 panel at this weekend’s Pax East event. This panel will be livestreamed simultaneously on May 10th at 10:30 AM EST, and interested gamers can follow along via Steam to see the latest updates on Killing Floor 3.