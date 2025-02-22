Killing Floor 3 Players Divided After Beta Ends

Tripwire Interactive‘s latest installment in the Killing Floor franchise just finished its Closed Beta, and the response hasn’t exactly been killing it. The highly anticipated co-op shooter Killing Floor 3 has been under the watchful eyes of Killing Floor 2 fans since its announcement at Gamescom in 2023. The survivor horror game is looking to make its debut on consoles and PC in March, which is a month away, and just had its beta testing within the last few weeks. Unfortunately, many players took to social media to address their concerns about the test calling it “a disaster.” The situation has gotten so bad that even Tripwire Interactive had to address the issues in a closing statement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many horror fans have been in love with the gameplay and survivalist structure of Killing Floor 2, which has built a base of its own over the past couple of years. The support for the success of the direct sequel is strong which is why these comments below might seem a bit harsh. Some have addressed that the concern over the countless bugs and glitches can be fixed before launch, given that the closed beta for Killing Floor 2 had similar issues, but it doesn’t leave a ton of time to have a fully polished game by the end of March.

Users have taken to Reddit to comment on their experience within the Killing Floor 3 closed beta test. In a post on /Killingfloor, one user addressed their concerns by going over the slow frame rate, awful gun system, and atrocious net code, calling the game an unpolished and glitch-ridden wreck. Reddit user DirtySpartan agreed with the criticisms by stating, “As someone who’s been playing Killing Floor since 2009 – I have nothing good to say about this game.”

Some have taken a slightly more optimistic perspective on the Beta, with one user writing, “I think it’s fun. But the fun I have gets weighed down by all the other things I don’t like. Annoying Specialists, bad animations, bad UI, pointless hub thing, and limited healing stimulations(among other things). I sure hope they delay this game cause the way it is now I wouldn’t buy it.” A good amount of comments have a gloomy feel to it, considering a great sum of the commenters are fans of the franchise, with some suggesting delaying the game entirely due to its unfinished quality.

In another /killingfloor subreddit post, the mood is rather different, with players noting the Beta to be fun to play. One user named No-Divide4438 provided a smart analogy to comment on the ongoing criticism behind Killing Floor 3.

“If you’re enjoying it, then just enjoy it. Games can be subjective, however, it’s just that the majority, or at least the majority of fans aren’t enjoying the game. Imagine this: if 100 people visit a restaurant and 80% of them review it as bad, chances are, you might not enjoy it either. However, there’s still a possibility that the food could be perfect for your palate.”

To leave a less bitter note on this situation, Tripwire released a statement on Steam following the end of the Killing Floor 3 closed beta.

“This franchise wouldn’t be possible without such a passionate community, and your feedback—whether praise or concern—is invaluable as we approach our release date,” the statement said. “With Killing Floor 3, it is our goal to consistently gather and analyze the most applicable technical and feedback-based issues and address them head-on with our community.”

The Killing Floor 3 developers even noted that some of the issues have already been addressed in newer builds and will have more updates to share during their live stream on February 27th.

Constructive criticism can be difficult to accept, especially after having been praised for the prior entries. With this being said, seeing how Tripwire stating that it feels confident in its work does give a sense of cautious optimism for those who want to see this new installment succeed.

Did you play the Killing Floor 3 Closed Beta Test? Do you agree with the feedback? Let us know in the comments section down below!