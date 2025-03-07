Killing Floor 3 Delayed to “Undecided Date” in 2025

Tripwire Interactive was set to release its upcoming cooperative first-person shooter Killing Floor 3 in just a couple of weeks. Up to six players would join up with Nightfall to obliterate any of Horzine’s horrendous zeds that stood in their way. Unfortunately, this is no longer the case. The developer just announced it has decided to delay the upcoming game. It is still planned to launch in 2025, but do not have a specific date in mind. The delay is due to feedback the developer received during the recent closed beta.

“After taking the time to gather and discuss feedback from our recent closed beta, we’ve realized that we missed the mark,” began Tripwire Interactive’s statement. “Our goal isn’t just to make Killing Floor 3 an ambitious step forward for the franchise, but also to maintain the core experience that you’ve come to know and love.”

“With the full support of our parent company Embracer Group, we’re working together on a timeline to address many of the common issues players had during the beta, including performance/stability, UI/UX, lighting, and weapon feel,” continued the statement. “While it’s too early to say which fixes will be implemented by launch, we can confirm that an update allowing you to independently select your perk class and character is planned for post-release.”

Killing Floor 3 was originally scheduled to launch on March 25th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. There are three different versions of the game available to pre-order. The Standard Edition includes the base game for $39.99. The Deluxe Edition costs $59.99 and includes the Shadow Agent Specialist Skin Set, Shadow Agent Weapon Skin Set, one Nightfall Supply Pass, and 1000 Creds. The Elite Nightfall Edition includes everything from the Deluxe Edition, but with the Year 1 Premium Nightfall Supply Pass which grants 4 Supply Passes, and 3000 Creds.

