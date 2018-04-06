Killing Floor: Incursion Coming Next Month to PlayStation, Bonus PS VR Level

PAX East is in full swing right now and for those attending, it’s your chance to check out the standalone title Killing Floor: Incursion that is finally making its way over onto the PlayStation VR!

In addition to the high-intensity game making its way onto the PlayStation VR platform, there will also be a bonus virtual reality level for players to enjoy called The Crucible, “The map contrasts sharply with the realistic style of the rest of the levels in the game with it’s Tron-style virtual sci-fi aesthetic,” revealed Sony in a recent blog post. “The Crucible started out as our development arena for trying out gameplay ideas in the Holdout game mode. When playing it though, we found the map was so fun that we made the decision to fully flesh it out and add it in for PS VR players to enjoy.”

Here’s what Sony told us:

“A brand-new, standalone title based on the critically acclaimed Killing Floor franchise, Killing Floor: Incursion charges players with taking on the role of an elite Horzine Security Forces soldier. Team up with allies to fend off the horrific Zed hordes with a wide array of guns, blades, and more. Players may freely explore environments, scavenging for weapons and ammo while searching for the best locations to hold the line against the monster onslaught. Battle in diverse areas from creepy farmhouses to high-tech facilities. Complete Horzine Security Forces missions and unlock the secrets of the Zeds’ mysterious origins.

Currently available for HTC VIVE and Oculus Rift, Killing Floor: Incursion takes the action horror genre to the next level on PlayStation VR with a fully-realized, made-for-VR, story-driven adventure. Play alone or with a friend in co-op mode, explore diverse environments from creepy farmhouses to high-tech facilities – and fight to survive against the horrific Zed hordes with a variety of weapons, including pistols, shotguns, axes, and even the occasional leftover limb.”

Killing Floor: Incursion will be making its way to PSVR on May 1st to reveal who Colin truly is and why the hell does Foster have such a huge head? Get those move controllers ready, because it’s coming soon!