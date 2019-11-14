Two Kingdom Hearts Games Coming to Xbox One Next Year

Today during X019 in London, Microsoft and Square Enix announced that two already released Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Xbox One: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue. As you may know, these games are already available on PS4, but this marks the first time they’ll be available on Xbox One. Unfortunately though, you’re going to have to wait until 2020 to get your hands on them. When in 2020 exactly, isn’t divulged, but you’d assume it will be in the first half of the year rather than the second half if it’s already being announced.

For those that don’t know, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix includes the following: Kingdom Hearts Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics), Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Final Mix, and Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics). Meanwhile, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue includes the following: Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–, and Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve never played a #KingdomHearts game before, want to play some titles you missed out on, or relive the magical experiences once again then look no further!

#KingdomHearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX & #KingdomHearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue are coming to #Xbox One in 2020! pic.twitter.com/1C98sn3ctE — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) November 14, 2019

Of course, if you haven’t checked out Kingdom Hearts 3 — which is available on Xbox One already — you should, though maybe not before checking out the above two games.

“To say Kingdom Hearts III has plenty to live up to would be putting it lightly,” reads one of the opening paragraphs of our official and gushing review of the game. “Its prolonged development period pushed fans to rally behind its release, and support for Sora has reached an all-time high. The hype for the game would mean one serious fall from grace should Kingdom Hearts III disappoint, but the game lives up to those expectations and then some.”