Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Players Discover “Pro Tip” for Early Loot (And Staying Out of Trouble)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has already smashed expectations with a peak of 171,651 players on Steam alone. This incredible response comes only one day after launch, and many of these players are new to the series. Veterans from the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance are also playing the highly-anticipated sequel, but both parties are learning the mechanics of the game. One player has made a huge discovery that lets them claim some easy loot early on in the game and throughout the rest of their adventures all while (mostly avoiding any troubles with the guards.

Players can use this tip right near the beginning of the game since it doesn’t require gathering any resources. As players explore Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, they’ll notice numerous bird nests on their journey with map marker popups notifying them whenever they’ve walked near one. Most shoot these down with a bow or crossbow, but this angers guards and others nearby as wielding weapons outside of combat is frowned upon due to the game’s realism. However, one player has found an alternate method that leaves everyone happy.

How to Throw Rocks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Throwing rocks to distract guards and anyone else who’s in your way is something Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will teach you no matter what, but Redditor Yorttam has discovered Henry can throw rocks to knock down bird nests, too. Not only does this get the nests down without upsetting town guards, but it can also be done at any time. Henry does not need to possess rocks in his inventory to use this feature.

In case you missed it during the tutorial portion of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, all you have to do to throw stones is crouch, hold the correct button (R1, RB, or G), aim at the bird nest, and release the button. If your aim is right, you’ll knock it out of the tree and can claim whatever eggs or trinkets it held.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is quite adamant about players managing their inventories correctly, but the best part about this trick is you do not need to collect stones at all. Henry will automatically use stones if you are crouching and follow the instructions above, and this can be done anywhere even if the location doesn’t make sense for Henry to be able to find rocks.

If you’re throwing rocks at a bird nest or otherwise in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, just know that it’ll take some getting used to similar to if you’re using a bow or a crossbow since the game doesn’t really offer players much of a reticule to work with. People also don’t love getting pelted by rocks, so if you hit someone too many times with one, you run the risk of making them aggressive towards you.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launched on February 4th at $69.99 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. You can check out our review of the game here.