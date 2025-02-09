Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Players Have 48 Hours to Claim Free Download

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 players across PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have roughly 48 hours to claim a free download. KCD2 has been out on the platforms above for almost a week now. And according to many, the new RPG from Czech Republic-based studio Warhorse Studios is a potential Game of the Year candidate. And this is evident by both its 88 on Metacritic and its general popularity. That said, because it is brand new and popular, it’s not going to come down in price anytime soon. This means those on console will need to fork over $70 to play the new RPG, while those on PC will need to fork over $60. This is obviously no tiny investment. The good news is KCD2 offers hundreds of hours of content that will keep any who buy it busy for a very long time.

Those enjoying Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — whether on PC or PS5 or Xbox Series X|S — can add to the merrymaking with a special freebie. More specifically, KCD2 players have until February 11 to claim the Warhorse Armour Set for free. However, it will require not just watching streams of the game on Twitch, but streams of the game from streamers with Twitch Drops enabled.

As the announcement from Warhorse Studios notes, progress can be tracked in the Drops Inventory. It is unclear how long those interested need to tune in, but once completed and claimed they will need to link their Twitch and KCD2 accounts.

It’s important to note the items won’t spawn in-game though until the Laboratores quest is completed. Once it is, the item set will spawn in a chest in Henry’s room.

It is unclear if this KCD2 item set will ever be made available again in the future, whether via purchase, as a Twitch drop again, as part of some Game of the Year edition, or just as free addition to the game. Warhorse Studios has not said anything about any of this.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Right now, there is no way to play it via any subscription service, meaning only a standard purchase is available for the RPG.