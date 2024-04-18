Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Officially Revealed, Releasing This Year

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been officially revealed, after leaking yesterday, alongside word of a 2024 release date and word of the following platforms: PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The medieval, open-world RPG is set to be a sequel of 2018's Kingdom Come: Deliverance and a continuation of the story of Henry, the protagonist of the first game. And if you played the first game, you will immediate recognize this and more in the debut trailer for the sequel, which looks like it has received a substantial graphical upgrade.

As of February of this year, Kingdom Come Deliverance has sold six million copies, a mighty figure considering performance issues hindered its review scores, the budget of the game, and the fact it was the debut effort from Warhose Studios. Suffice to say, a sequel was always going to happen.

Over time, Kingdom Come Deliverance has developing a large cult-following that have praised the realistic, historically-grounded RPG as one of the best RPGs of its generation. If you can get pass some of its tedious systems done in the name of realism, and its challenging combat also done in the name of realism, there is a great story, and a very immersive open-world to get lost in. The expectation is the sequel will be every bit of this and more.

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling Action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia," reads an official description of the game. "You are Henry of Skalitz – an ordinary man doing extraordinary things – caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey, 'from a humble blacksmith's forge to the court of Kings', as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world. From bustling city streets to lush forests, discover this open-world Medieval Europe through an unforgettable adventure filled with action, thrill and wonder."

