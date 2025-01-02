Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Update Bodes Well for New Sequel

Kingdom Come: Deliverance was one of the best games for immersing yourself in a medieval world; and its sequel, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, looks to do the same on an even grander scale. The game was initially revealed back in August and given a release date of February 4, 2025, with developer Warhorse Studios sharing new information leading up to its debut. Warhorse Studios has now dropped another major update, giving players high hopes for the success of the sequel. What makes this piece of news even more impressive is that its clearly goes against the norm for a game that has yet to be released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warhorse Studios appears to be sharing their confidence in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 by confirming they’re sending out review codes four weeks before release. Typically review codes are given to review outlets much closer to launch, or sometimes on launch day. News about the game’s review codes comes from Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, Warhorse Studio’s PR manager, who did not include any information about an embargo date, but did say fans could expect first impressions the following week. This could mean the embargo will lift next week in time for the impressions.

We are sending out #KCD2 review codes in the next few days (yes…. 4 weeks ahead of release 🤯🤯🤯)!!!



From now on, everything will be in the lap of the Review-Gods (pls be kind). Not gonna lie… I am nervous but also excited AF. 6years of work are leaving the nest.

If you… pic.twitter.com/4hQdrU02GW — Sir Tobi ⚔🛡 (@SirTobi28) January 2, 2025

“We are sending out #KCD2 review codes in the next few days (yes…. 4 weeks ahead of release 🤯🤯🤯)!!!” Stolz-Zwilling wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “From now on, everything will be in the lap of the Review-Gods (pls be kind). Not gonna lie… I am nervous but also excited AF. 6years of work are leaving the nest…In any case… #KCD2 is almost here… expect some (final🤞) first impressions next week.”

With codes being sent out so early and impressions going up soon after, fans will have a good chance to gauge the quality of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 well ahead of release. It also allows the developers to polish any final elements they may have missed as reviewers may find bugs and other issues before the majority of players will encounter them.

Kingdom come: deliverance 2 celebration.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been highly anticipated and fans’ hopes are high after learning review codes have been sent out so early. They took to social media to share their support and well wishes for Warhorse Studios and the success of the sequel. “I never prayed for the success of anything or anyone this hard man,” one user wrote. “The thoughts of KCD2 was the only thing that gave me happiness going in 2025.”

Fortune favors the bold, so perhaps Warhorse Studio’s confidence and early impressions will pay off. One downside of review codes for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 going out and first impressions being published so early is the wait that comes after. It’s a minor inconvenience for fans, but at least they will be able to enjoy early looks at gameplay and learn how the game performs ahead of time.

Though the early release of review codes is surprising, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 did “go gold” in December of 2024 and had its release date moved up. Sending out codes now is the trifecta in showing how confident and hopeful Warhorse Studios are for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Only time will tell, but everything looks good for the upcoming title.