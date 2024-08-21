Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Shares Gameplay Teaser at Gamescom

Following its release date announcement late last week, Warhorse Studios and PLAION have revealed a new teaser trailer for their upcoming medieval epic Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 during Gamescom Opening Night Live, highlighting the highly anticipated sequel’s gameplay further. Coinciding with the new gameplay teaser’s debut the game is also now listed for pre-order across all platforms, with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 set for release on February 11, 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

These teaser is only a small taste of what to expect from the full gameplay showcase debuting at 12 AM PST on August 21st when Gamescom opens its doors to the public, which will also be available to watch on the game’s YouTube channel. For now, the new teaser can be watched below:

As mentioned, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is also available to pre-order through digital stores and physical retailers, with those who do receiving The Lion’s Crest pre-order bonus quest. The pre-order bonus for both digital and physical versions of the game rewards players with the legendary armor and weapon set of the famous Knight Brunswick. As noted by a press release for the new teaser, the legendary armor and weapon set includes:

a polearm for long distance combat,

a dagger

a full set of plate armor

a full caparison (a protective and decorative cloth covering) for your noble steed

The set features a stunning Bohemian coat of arms, with burgundy and gold trim in abundance, and as you can only expect with Warhorse Studios, there’s a questline attached to the set as well.

The following editions of the game are available for pre-order now:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Standard Edition

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Gold Edition

The crown jewel of every noble’s chest with everything for an aficionado or newcomer to the series. It contains the standard edition (including the Lion’s Crest bonus items), Expansion Pass, and the Gallant Huntsman’s Kit:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Expansion Pass: Includes three upcoming expansions as well as the bonus unlockable content: Shields of Seasons Passing, which is available day one.

Gallant Huntsman’s Kit: Whether you’re sporting St. Hubert’s hunting cap, firing bolts at your quarry with Artemis’ crossbow, or looking dapper in Nimrod’s famous hunting coat, this full costume hunting garb is a ‘must have’ for an aspiring ranger.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Collector’s Edition

The ultimate in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 goodness. You’ll get everything that’s found in the Gold Edition, along with a fantastic statue of Henry and his trusty steed, Pebbles, the exclusive cloth map Alleys of Kuttenberg, the enamel pin set Coats of Valor, the iconic Letter of Hope – which Sir Hans Capon was entrusted with, and the King’s Rebels collectible cards set. Available exclusively at GameStop (US & Canada).