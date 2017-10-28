Kingdom Come: Deliverance Trailer Demonstrates Realistic Combat

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a game that promised to deliver a realistic combat experience full of precision and skill, a feature that the developers have highlighted in a recent combat-focused trailer.

While some games offer you a bit of decision-making in allowing you to target an enemy’s limb or perhaps go for a headshot, Kingdom Come: Deliverance takes it to the next level by allowing player to attack over 30 different areas. Targeting a specific area is something that you’ll almost have to do as well, because getting through a foe’s armor is going to be no small task. There are four different layers of armor that can be used to protect you or your enemies, and each one has its own resistances and weakness to seek out.

When hacking and slashing up your adversaries, you can also expect your weapons to react accordingly. The entire combat system is physics-based which means that if you swing a sharp sword against a heavily-armored enemy instead of using a piercing weapon, you can expect your attack to slide right off based on where you hit.

A stamina system is also in play, a returning feature from other combat games that’s affected by quite a few different factors. If you’re low on health, bleeding, or even if you’ve just been traveling a long ways and you’re hungry and tired, you can expect to take a blow to your stamina. While other games might allow you to sleep or eat in order to gain temporary bonuses, it appears that taking care of yourself will be vital in Kingdom Come: Deliverance to simply make it out of some battles alive.

And when you’re not on the offensive, being able to block attacks in a timely manner is just as important for survival. Parrying enemies’ attacks will leave them open to a counterstrike, but if you don’t time your parries properly, you’ll run out of stamina quickly and find yourself on the sharp end of their weapon.

You can check out the full combat-filled trailer in its entirety above, and look for Kingdom Come: Deliverance when it’s released on Feb. 13, 2018.