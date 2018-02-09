Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s Day One Patch Will Be Over 20GB, Here’s What’s Included

The realistic medieval times RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance has a lot of players interested in playing what the real-time game has to offer. With the game’s launch only a few days away, the team behind the upcoming title have released their Day One patch plans, what they will target, and how much HD space it will need.

Addition of multiple new events to the open world.

Massive improvement in dialogue animations.

Gaining money and experience is rebalanced.

Weapon and armour stats are rebalanced.

General combat improvements.

Improved NPC reaction time.

Sound propagation adjusted.

Archery is now possible in stealth mode.

Improved Persuasion UI.

Plus numerous other bug fixes and improvements.

The estimated space needed is expected to be at least 23GB. The usual fixes can be seen but from what we’ve gotten our hands on so far for the time-specific adventure, that NPC reaction time is crucial. The UI improvements are important as well, all of which adds up to a more immersive experience for players to enjoy.

For those looking for a truly expansive journey to partake in, the added events will offer just the thing as well and for those that live by the mantra “rogues do it better,” archery seeing an improvement via stealth is an aspect targeted that is especially exciting!

Kingdom Come: Deliverance drops on February 13th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Haven’t had a chance to learn about the game yet? Here’s what you need to know:

Bohemia – located in the heart of Europe, the region is rich in culture, silver, and sprawling castles. The death of its beloved ruler, Emperor Charles IV, has plunged the kingdom into dark times: war, corruption, and discord are tearing this jewel of the Holy Roman Empire apart.

One of Charles’ sons, Wenceslas, has inherited the crown. Unlike his father, Wenceslas is a naive, self-indulgent, unambitious monarch. His half-brother and King of Hungary, Sigismund the Red Fox, senses weakness in Wenceslas. Feigning good will, Sigismund travels to Bohemia and kidnaps his half-brother. With no king on the throne, Sigismund is now free to plunder Bohemia and seize its riches.

In the midst of this chaos, you’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Your peaceful life is shattered when a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, burns your village to the ground. By bittersweet fortune, you are one of the few survivors of this massacre.

Without a home, family, or future you end up in the service of Lord Radzig Kobyla, who is forming a resistance against the invasion. Fate drags you into this bloody conflict and shoves you into a raging civil war, where you help fight for the future of Bohemia.