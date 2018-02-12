Kingdom Come: Deliverance Gets Launch Trailer Before Release

Deep Silver and Warhorse Studios released a new launch trailer for Kingdom Come: Deliverance just a day before the medieval RPG releases for consoles and PC.

The launch trailer shows part of Henry’s story, the son of a lowly blacksmith in Bohemia who rises through the ranks of a military force that’s resisting the invasion from Hungarian forces. Along the way, Henry’s journey will be filled with realistic combat, gambling, quests, and much more personal adventures as shown in the trailer above.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s newest trailer also shows off an interesting juxtaposition between Henry’s various exploits and the church that’s seen and heard in the beginning while Henry drinks, brawls, and lays with different women. All of these various elements are also essential parts of Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s trophy list that includes tons of challenges to work towards.

But out of all the 15th century storylines and themes that create the new RPG, one of the most detailed mechanics that players will encounter is the combat system, part of which was shown during the trailer. With varying angles to attack from, a stamina system to manage, and a crazy amount of customization when it comes to protecting yourself with clothing and armor, the combat system is essential to mastering while punishing if you mistime attacks and defenses during a battle.

“Experience our unique combat system which is new and exclusive to the gaming market. We present real historical European sword-fighting,” a description of the game’s combat system from Deep Silver read. “We have been working with experienced swordfighters, who helped us with the animations in our MoCap Studio. Together we have decoded the medieval sword-fighting techniques that can be mastered in-game.”

Outside of the combat, players can expect to encounter staple RPG elements such as varying playstyles that support violent or charismatic gameplay and a cause and effect where NPCs remember your actions and will treat you differently based on your behavior.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance will also have a sizeable day one patch to download that comes in at just around 23 GB, a huge patch that later received an explanation from Deep Silver and Warhorse Studios. The RPG is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Feb. 13.