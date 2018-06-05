Kingdom Come Deliverance Patch Fixes Over 200 Issues

The latest update has arrived for the hyper-realistic RPG experience known as Kingdom Come: Deliverance and it’s one of the heftier ones to date. The features included were revealed via the PlayStation 4 Reddit forums, and shows just how many new tweaks have been applied to the game, including many reported bugs that players have been struggling with. But it’s not just glitches that were addressed, new features have also been added – including new lore books!
New features:
- Henry can now wash away his sins by buying indulgences in
churches.
- Physically simulated women’s clothing added.
- We scattered 16 new lore books around the world.
- Any forgotten or despawned quest items will now be moved to the
gravedigger’s chest and the player will be notified via new quest”Lost
and Found”.
Fixed issues:
- Guards no longer drop halberds. All previously dropped halberds
deleted. This should fix many performance and camera twitching
issues.
- Several bugs that caused abnormal CPU usage fixed. This should
improve performance for many players.
- Optimized lighting in battles should give the player few more FPS.
- Several crashes at the beginning of the first two quests fixed.
- Any remaining issues with going through doors should be fixed.
- Slow loading of detailed textures after long game sessions fixed.
- Archery tournament no longer causes inability to save.
- Infinite fader in archery tournament will no longer appear.
- Three more activities now have initial map markers.
- The game now autosaves on completion of most of the quests.
- The game now consistently autosaves before critical story events.
- Several helmet shadows added. Should fix any odd shadows of
player
- Many endless faders after dialogues fixed.
- NPCs now can swap weapons from melee to ranged faster.
- NPCs now reacts to player aiming at them with a bow and will try to
get to him faster, instead of only reacting to being shot at as
previously.
- NPCs being aimed at or shot at will no longer approach the player in
a straight line.
- A bug that prevented the player from talking to Father Godwin in
Mysterious Ways fixed.
- Corrupted autosave at the start of “Homecoming” quest fixed.
- It is no longer possible to stealth-kill NPCs in narrow spaces without
playing the animation.
- Cages in the quest “A Bird in the Hand…” should no longer disappear.
Any players with the quest in progress will have the quest reset.
- Master Karel now correctly goes to play dice in the evenings. So the
player can win all his money in “Rocketeer” quest.
- Executioner Hermann no longer keeps beating the player
unconscious when he is angry.
- Tutorial for axe and mace master strikes fixed.
- Miller Peshek can no longer get stuck in lockpicking tutorial.
- It is no longer possible to lockpick Peshek’s tutorial trunk before
starting the tutorial, which was causing the tutorial to fail.
- Novice Antonius should no longer get stuck after saving while he
investigates the blood.
- Talking to Antonius before passing out from poison no longer ends in
infinite fader.
- When the player is ambushed during fast travel he will be placed
much closer to the enemies.
- Parts of Rattay Rathaus are now properly locked.
- Killing important NPCs during “Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing” quest now
properly fails the quest.
- Erik now has lower RPG stats and is easier to persuade. This should
make the achievement/trophy Freud easier to achieve.
- The player can no longer evade some crimes by being mounted on a
horse.
- Knocking out Margaret during “Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing” can no longer
break the quest.
- Killing the scouts near the mines before “The King’s Silver” quest no
longer causes infinite fader in that quest.
- Loading the autosave from “The King’s Silver” quest will no longer skip
one of the cutscenes in that quest.
- Final skirmish in “Robber Baron” quest no longer fails to start.
- The player no longer has the option to fix the leg of one of the
wounded if the wounded NPC is dead, which cause the game to
freeze.
- It is no longer possible to drop off the horse in “Run!” quest when the
player skips the cutscene.
- Encouraging Procopius to have his tooth pulled now works even when
the player has “Rocketeer” quest started.
- Objective now properly fails and gives more information in the journal
in “The House of God” quest when the player doesn’t meet Zmola at
the scaffolding.
- “Gallows Brothers” quest can now be properly finished even when the
player steals the money in Talmberg.
- Hidden places in the monastery where the player could access his
horse inventory removed.
- NPCs should no longer sink into terrain on collision in Rattay.
- It is now always possible to knock on the bathhouse door in the “Next
to Godliness ” quest.
- Saving the game while carrying a corpse no longer makes NPCs see
the corpse even after the player drops it.
- Fritz and Matthew are no longer frightened by corpses during “A Rock
and a Hard Place” quest.
- Any successful transaction now slightly raises reputation with traders
based on the transaction amount – only up to 75 reputation.
- Ambushers now carry torches at night.
- The player is now officially allowed to hunt in the forest after being
named Master Huntsman.
- The probability of ambush by just one stronger opponent is now much
higher.
- It is no longer possible to kill your opponents in “Chumps” minigame
without triggering crime.
- There should be more chatter dialogues between NPCs about the
deeds the player did.
- And 200 other bugs fixed.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.