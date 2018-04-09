Kingdom Come Deliverance Patch Released for PC, Console Update On the Way

Kingdom Come: Deliverance players on the PC platform now have a new update that fixes a couple of bugs and informs players of some known issues.

Developer Warhorse Studios announced today that the patch was being released for the PC version today on April 9. The console version hasn’t been released yet, however, though the developers confirmed that it’s still on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below is the full list of changes and known issues in Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s patch 1.4.2 that can also be found through Reddit in an official post from Warhorse on the game’s subreddit.

Fixed issues:

A major bug that crashed the game at various places has been fixed.

Quests notably affected by this bug include Sport of kings, Pestilence, Questions and Answers.

Fixed issue with missing Erik in the quest called The Die is Cast.

Other minor bugfixes.

Known issues:

[Rare] You can lock on a non-existing opponent.

[Rare] Attacking stops working.

[Rare] Random character spins while blocking.

Player with an equipped bow cannot be dismounted.

The announcement that was posted on Reddit also included a message for console players that said Patch 1.4 is still on the way while adding that the developers had hopes for the patch to be released last week, so this week is the new goal. However, a conflicting message that was shared on Twitter a few hours after the initial announcement said that the update being released for consoles this week seemed unlikely.

“Probably not this week, but we will give the last recent patches together in one bigger chunk into the process of certification for console users this week,” Warhorse Studios said in response to a user asking if console users would get the update this week.

Another answer from the developers on Twitter offered a similar answer by explaining that the smaller patches being released for the PC version will be bundled together into one larger patch for console users that’ll include the large Easter update.

Console users will get all this minor patches together with the bigger easter update as one bigger patch. Certification starts again with every new patch, and we release patches faster than certification right now. — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) April 9, 2018

Having to go through the certification process on consoles does slow things down a bit, but this just means that the patch that console users will get next will be a much bigger one with plenty of fixes included. Keep an eye on the Warhorse Studios Twitter account in the coming weeks to see exactly when the patch is scheduled to be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.