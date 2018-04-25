Kingdom Come: Deliverance Patch Out for Consoles, Fixes Over 200 Bugs

Kingdom Come: Deliverance players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One now have a new patch available that fixes hundreds of issues and adds new features.

Patch 1.4.3 has taken a while to be released for console owners, but now that it’s here, it brings several patches worth of fixes and features that PC players have already been benefitting from. The option to change hairstyles and beards as well as some Easter content that’s better late than never have both been added.

After the release of the latest patch was pushed back to allow for more work, it’s since gone through the certification process for consoles and is now available. Warhorse Studios’ Daniel Vávra took to Twitter to announce that the update would be available today and previewed what was in store for console players.

Patch 1.4.3 will be released today 15:00 CET on all platforms! Sorry for the waiting. Major issues from 1.3 (consoles) and 1.4.2 (PC) should be fixed and consoles will get new hairstyles DLC and easter eggs and bonuses. Consoles will of course also get all previous bugfixes. pic.twitter.com/jpOdehOMd8 — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) April 25, 2018

The full notes for the update can be found below.

Fixed issues (Consoles – This patch includes all versions of the patch 1.4 to 1.4.3):

Ressurection day is upon us! Some NPCs that died due to the physics glitches have risen from their graves.

Fixed the problem with the Mightier than the Sword quest related to the scribe.

Rattay archery competition works on advanced difficulty.

Fixed save issue in the House of God quest.

Cutscene after the completion of the quest Questions and Answers should trigger properly.

Player with an equipped bow can now be dehorsed by enemies.

Rattay armorer should no longer get stuck in an infinite sleep behavior.

Fixed a bug with an instant game over in the Trial by Fire quest.

Player can no longer lock on a non-existing opponent.

Fixed instant game bug over in Baptism of Fire quest.

Crashes after timeskip/fast travel should no longer occur.

Game no longer crashes after “The Sport of Kings” quest.

Crash after walking into Straw’s house during the “Pestilence” quest is fixed.

Crash after finishing the “Pestilence” quest is fixed.

Very rare crash after loading a game is fixed.

Another 200 major bugs fixed.

New features:

Henry can now change his hairstyle and beards in bathhouses.

Unarmed mercy kill added.

Real easter eggs added. Hunt for the golden egg can begin! Also, there is a new Easter-themed weapon to be found.

