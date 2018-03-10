Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s Stretch Goal DLC Is Still Being Worked On

Despite some concerns that the free DLC promised by the Kingdom Come: Deliverance team during the game’s time on Kickstarter wouldn’t be coming after all, Warhorse Studios has reaffirmed that the content is still being worked on.

As most Kickstarters do, the devs set stretch goals for additional content should enough money be raised. Some of these included a playable female character, a tournament mode, and a canine companion. With the game raising so much money through Kickstarter along with the publishing partnership with Deep Silver, multiple stretch goals were met, including the one for the dog companion.

But now that the game has been out for a while, players have been asking about the free content and when it might be released. While some players questioned where the contend was and expressed frustrations at the lack of discussion from the devs regarding the stretch goals, Warhorse Studios’ Daniel Vávra took to Twitter to address some questions raised by a recent article.

I dont know what to even say about this. Dear @Polygon, @CharlieHall We said a year ago, that dog companion and female characters quests are gonna be delivered as free DLC for backers as well as other stuff. And that is still true. https://t.co/yRcM5cCzcd 1/3 — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) March 8, 2018

Currently we are already working on animations for the dog and tournament is partially scripted and will also be part of some future DLC. 2/3 — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) March 8, 2018

So only thing that we said is, that we are currently focusing on patches and polishing the game. We will deliver these things later, but currently we dont have any exact dates set in stone. 3/3 — Daniel Vávra ⚔ (@DanielVavra) March 8, 2018

Vávra went on to explain to his followers how intensive the work that had to be done on the free DLC was that involved all the new character animations, quests, and voiceovers that all require “financial calculations and planning.”

“Developing new content with new AI behavior, hundreds of new character animations withe different skeleton, new quests, voiceovers and mechanisms takes LOT OF TIME. It requires financial calculations and planning and then lot of work. We are working on all this as we speak.”

As Vávra said, no release dates for the free content can be provided yet, but players can rest assured knowing that the content is being worked on. In the meantime, some Kingdom Come: Deliverance players have been able to enjoy the release of the recent Patch 1.3. The patch was released on the PC over the weekend and moved to the certification process for consoles shortly after, a patch that’ll fix over 300 different issues while addressing broken quests and various bugs.

Patch notes for 1.3 can be read here.