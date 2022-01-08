Major Kingdom Hearts News Teased by Insider

Some major news associated with the Kingdom Hearts franchise has seemingly been teased by a notable video game industry insider. This year actually happens to mark the 20th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts as a whole, which has led many fans to think that developer and publisher Square Enix might have something substantial to share about the series this year. And while it remains to be seen what such an announcement might be, it looks like we won’t have to wait very long to find out.

In a recent message on Twitter, video game reporter Jeff Grubb gave an outline of what sort of announcements fans can expect to see in the first few months of 2022. As a whole, Grubb didn’t have many key dates to share, but his list did mention that a 20th-anniversary event associated with Kingdom Hearts is planned to transpire at some point this spring. Further details on what this event in question might involve weren’t given, but it seems likely that Square Enix will give fans an idea of where the series could be heading in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JeffGrubb/status/1479199735831429122

Kingdom Hearts 3, the most recent entry in the franchise, launched all the way back in 2019, meaning that it has been quite a long time since we’ve heard anything about the future of Kingdom Hearts. While Kingdom Hearts 3 marked the end of the Dark Seeker Saga in the series, the game’s conclusion also made it very clear that Square Enix plans to continue this franchise moving forward. With this in mind, it seems like the potential announcement of Kingdom Hearts 4 or another major installment in the series could end up happening this spring. Then again, perhaps this 20th-anniversary celebration will only end up reflecting on the history of Kingdom Hearts rather than detailing what is coming down the road.

What do you think Square Enix might opt to reveal at this forthcoming Kingdom Hearts event? And when do you think the next big game in the franchise could actually end up releasing? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.