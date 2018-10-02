The ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Deluxe Edition Is Cheaper Than Ever

If you haven’t pre-ordered Kingdom Hearts 3 from Disney/Square Enix for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One yet, you might be interested to know that there’s a very rare deal happening on the Deluxe Edition at the moment.

In addition to the game, the Kingdom Hearts III Deluxe Edition includes a SteelBook case, hardcover art book, and a collectible pin. The list price for all of this is ordinarily $80, but the title is eligible for Amazon’s $10 credit if you’re a Prime member. On top of that, Amazon has added a discount that amounts to $6.36 when you take advantage of an automatic 6% discount and bonus coupon. You can find the Deluxe Edition for the PS4 here. The Xbox One version is available here. All of the versions that are eligible for the $10 Prime credit are available here.

So, if you’re an Amazon Prime member and you take advantage of all the discounts, the total price of the Deluxe Edition is essentially $63.63. The standard edition is priced at $59.99, and it’s also eligible for a $10 Prime credit.

Again, Amazon discounts on big pre-order games that go beyond their $10 Prime credit deal are very rare, so take advantage of this while you can – it could end at any time. Keep in mind that Kingdom Hearts 3 is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until the game ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time you order and the release date. In this case, that date is January 29th.

On a related note, PDP is known for making accessories for game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, so creating a full-size replica of the Keyblade from Kingdom Hearts for Disney is definitely new territory for them. It isn’t the first officially licensed Keyblade replica ever made, but it is the most affordable.

PDP’s Keyblade is made from EVA foam and measures 35-inches long with a detachable chain and Mickey medallion. You can pre-order it on Amazon right now for $39.99 with shipping slated for October 15th. That is significantly cheaper than the Bandai Tamashii Nations Proplica version that sold for $185 at release and now fetches $250 to $400 on eBay. Granted, that version did have built-in sounds and lights.

Again, the PDP Disney Kingdom Hearts Sora’s Kingdom Key Keyblade is covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee.

The official synopsis for Kingdom Hearts 3 reads:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

