Rumor: Even More Kingdom Hearts 3 Worlds Leaked

Earlier today, we covered a report that seemed very adamant about the Jungle Book coming to Kingdom Hearts 3. Now it looks like there are even more worlds vying for the spotlight of what’s next for the game that many are doubting will actually exist (as a joke), including the much talked about Frozen film making an appearance.

The latest rumor comes from a source that accurately shared previous KH3 information in the past, including calling Monster’s Inc months before the reveal. The post with the latest tip off is actually 2 months old and the OP just continues to add to it as more information is revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first two bullets in his notes are from the original post and have since been confirmed. The latest addition seems to indicate that Frozen is a shoe-in for a featured world when looking at the files for the game itself, “Frozen...I believe this is Frozen and for the love of god pleaase don’t make it a musical if it is Square. Has A LOT of Icicle files, Crystal, Hexpillar, Lamp, fences. There is literally like Icicle files label A, B, C, D as well as Area files labeled the same way. Some of these are jpgs, but again I cannot download any of these files sadly.”

The poster also compiled the list of worlds so far with Arendelle right in there:

Twilight Town

Mysterious Tower

Olympus

Kingdom of Corona (Tangled/Rapunzel)

Galaxy Toys (Toy Story)

San Fransokyo

Monstropolis

Arendelle

100 Acre Woods

Radiant Garden

Disney Castle

DP (Land of Departure?) (Wait…Dp…Daybreak Plaza maybe or maybe eve Daybreak Palace?)

It wouldn’t be that difficult to see Frozen in the mix, that’s been floating around for ages now simply based on the wild success that the film saw in theaters. With another movie in the works and a short film spin-off, we can’t imagine them passing up the inclusion for pure market value alone. It would also be lovely to see the Radiant Garden in the mix again since it was in both Kingdom Hearts II and Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep.

For now, this is all speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt until the developers themselves confirm the news. What other worlds would you like to see make their way into the next game? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us your dream picks!

(via Reddit)