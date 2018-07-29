Kingdom Hearts III Will Have 80+ Hours Of Content

Kingdom Hearts III will offer players a 40-50 hour long campaign, and will take 80-plus hours to complete, Square Enix has revealed.

The news comes way of Geek.com, who was told by Square Enix that if players critical path the game, it will take them about 40-50 hours, give or take individual skill and player tendencies, of course.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, if players want to complete all the mini-games, side-content, and the campaign, then they should expect to sink their teeth into the adventure for at least 80 hours, also known as, four days, non-stop.

As we previously knew, mini-games, such as a Ratatouille cooking mini-game plus “20 different old-school Tiger Toys/Game & Watch style 2D side scrolling games based on Mickey cartoons from the 1930s and 40s” will be offered to players, but won’t be forced upon them.

In other words, if you want to mainline Kingdom Hearts III, like a monster, then you’ll still need to be prepared to lose five or six dozen hours, which is longer than most games even if you 100 percent them. That said, it’s notably not as long as others, such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Persona 5, etc.

If you want to absorb every last little piece of Kingdom Hearts III to hold you over 30 years as you wait for the next one, then you could be talking upwards of even 100 hours, which is about in-line with of what fans would expect from the game.

No matter how you decide to play though, one thing is clear, were going to be playing a lot of Kingdom Hearts in January and February. But I’m sure Kingdom Heart fans won’t mind. Their social lives might, but I’m sure they are disappointed the numbers aren’t 500/1000.

Kingdom Hearts III, after years of anticipation and delays, is finally (fingers crossed) poised to release on January 29, 2019 via the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

For more on all things Kingdom Hearts III, click here. And as always, feel free to hit the comments and let us know what you think of the news. Is 50/80 hours too long? Not long enough? And do you plan on mainlining this bad boy, or taking it all in?