Square Enix Reveals Why ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Is So Easy

If you thought Kingdom Hearts III was easier than Sora’s first two adventures: it was. According to Square Enix, not only is the third game in the trilogy the easiest, but this was its aim. Why? Because it wanted to make an experience that was friendly to newcomers and a wider audience, which included children.

Speaking to GameInformer at GDC earlier this month, co-director on the project Tai Yasue provided insight into the decision made by Square Enix, and in the process revealed some interesting tidbits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There was a lot of feedback that said the standard and beginner were pretty,” said Yasue. “I guess we sort of aimed for that though. For us, we wanted it to widen our audience so that was the whole point of that, but we did get a lot of [responses] saying [fans] wanted more difficult modes, so we gave them critical mode. I sort of expected that people might think that it was too easy, but we were targeting an audience. My kids, for example, who have never played Kingdom Hearts.”

In the first two games, not only was the moment-to-moment gameplay more challenging, but both had some pretty difficult bosses. Kingdom Hearts III doesn’t have this, and as a result it can feel a bit monotonous at times. However, Square Enix’s reason makes sense, and ultimately, was probably the right call.

Kingdom Hearts III is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PC or Nintendo Switch port. For more news, media, and information on the popular action-adventure title, click here. For what we thought of the game, peep our official review. Here’s a snippet from it:

“To say Kingdom Hearts III has plenty to live up to would be putting it lightly. Its prolonged development period pushed fans to rally behind its release, and support for Sora has reached an all-time high. The hype for the game would mean one serious fall from grace should Kingdom Hearts III disappoint, but the game lives up to those expectations and then some.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!