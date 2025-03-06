New York Times Strands Answers for March 6th

Stuck on today’s Strands puzzle? Well, you’re in luck as we have the correct answers for March 6th Strands puzzle for the New York Times. Strands has gained some popularity with New York Times Games players among other games like Wordle, Spelling Bee, Crosswords, and Connections. The game, which started in March 2024, is one of the newer titles available for players to enjoy, with daily puzzles and fun thought-provoking themes. With today, March 6th’s Strands, the theme is all about finding the one on your phone, or “Love is in the Apps” as the game puts it. Here’s everything you need to know to solve today’s Strands.

In Strands, the objective is to find theme words associated with the theme mentioned on top. Through word search gameplay, you’ll find words within the garble of letters to spell out related words. Most of the time, it makes reference to a certain topic related to the theme words, like a movie quote or a pun. To find out the main theme, you’ll need to find the Spangram, which gives the key word all the other words revolve around, like fruit or superheroes. This word will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. From there, you’ll find words associated with the Spangram like, in superheroes’ case, Daredevil or Iron Man.

This is the theme for today’s Strands, which is ‘love is in the apps’.

Today, March 6th, has an interesting theme but nothing too out of the ordinary to solve. The theme for today’s Strands is “Love is in the Apps”. There are eight different words, including the main Spangram. If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something you can download and do on your phone.

A good tip for finding the Spangram is to look for letters that go together and feel long. Another tip is to get the other words and see if any letters now stick out at you. If you want to know the Spangram in today’s Strands, it can be found down below:

Today’s Spangram in March 6th’s Strands puzzle is Online Dating. The word can be found right in the middle of the puzzle.

If you want to know all the words in today’s Strands puzzle for March 6th, they are as follows:

Swipe Up

Meetup

Profile

Chat

Like

Match

Ghost

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today?