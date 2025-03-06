Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Gets First New Update in Nearly a Month

Square Enix has today released a new update for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. At the start of 2025, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth finally made the jump to PC after having previously only been available on PS5 upon its original launch last year. Since then, PC players have been jumping into Rebirth in droves and have largely been enjoying it quite a lot. And for those who have run into some issues, Square Enix is now trying to improve FFVII Rebirth just a bit with this new patch.

Available to download right now, update version 1.003 for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a pretty small one. Despite not doing a whole lot, though, the fixes that have been pushed out here are pretty vital. Specifically, Square Enix says it has improved the stability of FFVII Rebirth by squashing a variety of unnamed bugs. Other than this, it has slimmed down the game’s size for those playing on Steam Deck in addition to resolving one instance of crashing for those using AMD Radeon setups.

Moving forward, new updates for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth like this one on PC should continue to come about. While Square might continue to improve the overall quality of the game, though, there likely won’t be any other major additions of free content added. Instead, Square Enix has openly said that it’s turning its addition to the third entry in its Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy rather than releasing DLC for Rebirth. As such, the game in its current state or more or less what it should continue to be in the months ahead.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth update below.