New York Times Connections Answers for March 6th

Stuck on today’s Connections puzzle? Well, you’re in luck as we have the correct answers for March 6th Connections puzzle for the New York Times. Connections has proven to be quite the popular game from New York Times, going up against other games like Wordle, Crosswords, Spelling Bee, and Strands. The word game, which released in June of 2023, has players on their toes figuring out different associations and thinking outside the box for solutions. With today’s Connections, there’s some stumpers in there that may make you lose your streak. We at ComicBook are here to help and can help you maintain your record and keep playing.

Each puzzle in Connections has four secret different themes that correlate to four of the 16 words available. Select four that could be connected and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with yellow being the easiest, then green, blue, and the hardest, purple. The categories can range from famous last names or foods to words that sound like other words or computer parts. You only have four strikes and, if you run out, you lose your streak. Luckily, if you want to maintain your streak but can’t figure out the answers, we’ve got you covered.

Today, March 6th, has some interesting categories but nothing too impossible. The words in Connections for March 6th are as followed: Plant, Dwindle, Flat, Mary Jane, Castle, Peter, Fade, Piper, Water, Weed, Mule, Taper, Slide, Prune, Stone, and Castle. If you don’t want to spoil the answers but want a hint, here is one for each category:

Yellow: The opposite of waxing in moon terms

Green: Has to do with agriculture

Blue: You wear these every day

Purple: Think about the beach

If you want to know the themes for today’s puzzle, here are the categories for March 6th’s Connections:

Yellow: Wane

Green: Do Some Tasks in the Garden

Blue: Shoes

Purple: Sand ____

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into the categories, here are the answers to Connections for March 6th:

Yellow: Dwindle, Fade, Peter, Taper

Green: Plant, Prune, Water, Weed

Blue: Flat, Mary Jane, Mule, Slide

Purple: Castle, Paper, Piper, Stone

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.