New Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC Trailer Set for Next Week

At this point, all that’s really known about the upcoming DLC for Kingdom Hearts III is that it’s called Re:Mind and it’ll seemingly feature a number of characters from Organization XIII in addition to the likes of Aqua, among others, in some form or another. That’s all about to change next week, it would seem.

The official Twitter account for the Kingdom Hearts franchise recently shared that a new trailer for the Re:Mind DLC would release next week. At this point, what that might even look like remains a mystery. Will there be a release date announced? Will it show even more gameplay? Will the characters, for a change, have actual voices?

It seems likely that there will be a release date for the new DLC announced, given that we’re quickly running out of 2019 and it’s supposed to launch this year. The Re:Mind DLC was revealed earlier this year, and the most recent trailer was released in early June. That’s about it so far, and there’s been basically nothing since that time. Given the timing of the new trailer, there’s a possibility that Square Enix will actually show off the new DLC at Tokyo Game Show 2019.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The upcoming DLC, Re:Mind, is set to release at some point later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.