New Kingdom Hearts Game Seemingly In Development

Unsurprisingly, Square Enix has at least one new Kingdom Hearts project in development, though, for the moment, it’s unclear what it is. More specifically, Square Enix’s Osaka-based team has gone up with new job listings that reveal that “HD development of the Kingdom Hearts series” is in the works at the studio. Unfortunately, that’s all that is revealed. Now, this could be the downloadable Kingdom Hearts III expansion, Re:Mind, which is set to release later this year, but many believe this to be an entirely new project unrelated to Kingdom Hearts III.

So, what could it be? Well, it seems too early for Kingdom Hearts IV. Far too early, which has led many to speculate this could be a HD remaster of an older and previous game in the series. Or it could be a new entry entirely, just not a new mainline entry, something Square Enix has more or less confirmed in the past will happen. And of course this could be a port for Kingdom Hearts III, either to the Nintendo Switch, PC, or the next-gen consoles. In other words, we have no clue what this could be for, but it’s obvious Square Enix has something Kingdom Hearts-related brewing.

Again, at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any new Kingdom Hearts project. So, for now, you’re just going to have to settle with playing Kingdom Hearts III, which hit PS4 and Xbox One earlier this year.

“With its blend of old and new, Kingdom Hearts III feels almost immediately like a classic,” reads a snippet from our official review of the latest Kingdom Hearts game. “While this particular franchise entry has been a long time coming, its updated mechanics and rendering means Kingdom Hearts has never looked better. In truth, this sentimental sequel manages to realize a truth set forth in the very first game: starting a new journey may not be so hard once you realize every path you’ve taken converges underneath the same sky, and all of those roads easily meet at and within Kingdom Heart III.