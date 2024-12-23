Kingdom Hearts 4 Rumor Reveals Potential Release Date Details

A new Kingdom Hearts 4 rumor has surfaced online and begun to make the rounds as it contains some significant details about the Square Enix game. It also sheds light on a potential release date. Square Enix revealed Kingdom Hearts 4 back in April of 2022. Since then, it has been silence. And there is still no official word from Square Enix about the game, but according to a new unofficial rumor that is going to change soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the new Kingdom Hearts 4 rumor, there was a reason Square Enix was missing from The Game Awards earlier this month, and that is because it is planning to host its own event in February. And during this event, Kingdom Hearts 4 will resurface for the first time.

Adding to this, the rumor continues by claiming that the Kingdom Hearts 4 marketing cycle is set to begin in 2025. If this is true, then it reveals quite a bit about a potential release date.

If the marketing campaign is going to begin in 2025, then the release date can’t be that far behind. To this end, we wouldn’t be surprised if a 2026 release date was planned. While the Kingdom Hearts 3 marketing campaign was infamously drawn out this was largely because of more than one delay. Of course, this could happen again, but presumably Square Enix won’t repeat this mistake twice. After all, marketing is not cheap.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt. It is all speculation and rumor. As for the source of the rumor, it is YouTuber The Gamers Joint, a prominent channel, but one without a track record of leaks and inside information.

Square Enix typically does not comment on rumors or speculation, so we don’t suspect it to comment on this latest rumor. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more Kingdom Hearts 4 — including all of the latest Kingdom Hearts 4 news, all of the latest Kingdom Hearts 4 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Kingdom Hearts 4 speculation — click here.