‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Director Comments On Possible Nintendo Switch Port

With the incredible success that the Nintendo Switch has seen since launch, it’s understandable that the “but is a Switch port coming” question is a possible one. Now that Kingdom Hearts III is available and the reviews are in, it was inevitable that Sora’s adventure potentially making a leap to the hybrid console would come up in conversation.

Director Tetsuya Nomura recently sat down with Famitsu (via Newsweek) to talk about the new release, saying it was “possible” to get the new game over onto the Switch. He added, “Other hardware is not limited to the Nintendo switch, and we will consider all of them after the release of the PS4 and Xbox one versions.”

There’s no doubt that the Switch is much more powerful than many thought and it’s because of that power that ports like Skyrim, Warframe, and Wolfenstein II look so incredible. While a Nintendo Switch port isn’t currently in development at this time, the director did mention that they “would consider” branching out now that the title is available for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

No word on a PC release either, but a Switch port is much more likely out of those two choices.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”