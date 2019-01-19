‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Opening Theme Song Is Available Now With New Opening Movie Trailer

The opening theme song for Kingdom Hearts III leaked earlier this month, but now fans of the magical franchise can officially listen to “Face My Fears” by Kikaru Utada and Skrillex for themselves – and for free!

According to Square Enix, “Face My Fears” is available today in English and Japanese as part of the “Face My Fears” four-track EP. The EP also features “Don’t Think Twice,” another song by Utada and featured in the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts III. You can also see the opening for yourself in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grammy Award winning Skrillex has been a long-time fan of the popular franchise and has even produced remixes of Hikaru Utada’s previous work, including her song ‘Don’t Think Twice.’ According to a recent press statement made by the company, the two fast-formed a creative friendship and eventually led to the musical talents combining their love for the franchise once more with the ‘Face My Fears’ theme song that will be for Kindgom Hearts 3.

Kingdom Hearts 3 makes its long-awaited debut on January 29, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Worried about the ability to play catch up before release? Don’t be. Director Tetsuya Nomura previously sat down with the team over at VG247 to talk about the upcoming game and how they are helping making it easier to follow along with the many, many plot changes the overall narrative has seen.

“We have included several elements in Kingdom Hearts 3 to explain the story and get newcomers up to speed the minimum required level of understanding, including a series of videos to explain the story so far at the start of the game,” Nomura told the site. “I would be delighted if people who played Kingdom Hearts 3 took an interest in the series overall and went back to play the previous games as well.”

Excited to finally play the upcoming game for yourself? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!