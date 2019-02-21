‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Players Are Hilariously Finding Lucky Emblems Everywhere

Kingdom Hearts III is finally available after 84 years (kidding) and players couldn’t wait to dive back into a world of friendship and love with excited fervor. Just like previous games, the third installment in the main narrative offers a host of subquests for players to take on and one of those was using the new Gummi Phone ot track down Lucky Emblems. Looks like that hunt was more addictive than we thought, because fans are finding them everywhere now!

Twitter is going nuts this past week with Lucky Emblem “finds” all over in the real world. No Gummi Phone needed, just pure obsession:

Lucky emblems will be the end of me @KINGDOMHEARTS pic.twitter.com/xdwwdYaK8I — Arctic Bear (@SenjinSenketsu) February 21, 2019

KH3 has programmed my brain to see “Lucky Emblems” everywhere even outside of the game and it’s fucked up tbh lmao — Kiwi 🐦 (@Kiwi_burd) February 21, 2019

Hey @KINGDOMHEARTS, Check out the best Lucky Emblems I could find today!#kh3sharethemagic pic.twitter.com/8J2dN1uh17 — Vulpeus (@_kairiChan) February 20, 2019

Found some Kingdom Hearts Lucky Emblems on my birthday thanks to Mrs JOY.#KingdomHearts3 #MickeyMouse pic.twitter.com/t6nDkfdjsV — JOYgasm (@JOYgasm__) February 19, 2019

When ya on a quest to find those lucky emblems out in the real world @Wildestdream93 pic.twitter.com/8RhSyc4fVo — Tristian J Manton (@TjTheDj2) February 19, 2019

Ok I’ve gotten all Lucky Emblems, the curse is lifted, I can finally be fr-

loOK SORA A LUCKY EMBLEM pic.twitter.com/byHbdXyXew — dank barramundi 🐟 (@tiger_o_matic) February 18, 2019

When you finish finding all the lucky emblems in KH3 and then you go about your normal life: Goofy stay out of my head >:c pic.twitter.com/jpezxtao25 — Bui (@PooferStar) February 18, 2019

Great. Now I can’t help but find “lucky emblems” in REAL LIFE! YOU DID THIS TO ME, #KingdomHearts3! IN MY DAY THEY WERE CALLED HIDDEN MICKEYS! pic.twitter.com/nNCCh46GWN — James PyrOMG Taylor (@PyrOMG) February 13, 2019

When you’re so good at Kingdom Hearts 3 that you find lucky emblems at work pic.twitter.com/Zce69vZoSS — Dakota wRIGHT? (@MegaKnight135) February 16, 2019

My fiancé and I FINALLY found a Sri Lankan restaurant in LA that has hoppers (his mom introduced me to them and I’ve been craving them ever since and we’re too bad at cooking to make them ourselves 😭) and also LOOK SORA A LUCKY EMBLEM (the most delicious lucky emblem ever 🤤) pic.twitter.com/loOY2pszLw — Erika Harlacher (@ErikaHarlacher) February 21, 2019

When will the madness end!? For those that don’t know, Lucky Emblems are collectibles that players will need to take pictures of with their phones in-game to unlock special bonuses and rewards. The quest is first doled out in Twilight Town, but will require players to backtrack a little bit if they are looking to score 100% completion.

