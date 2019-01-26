‘Kingdom Hearts III’ PS4 And Xbox One File Sizes Confirmed

Kingdom Hearts III may be a meaty action-RPG with 80-plus hours of content, but it won’t take up as much hard drive space as many other games of its scope.

That’s right in a day where games can take up nearly 100GB of space — I’m looking at you Red Dead Redemption 2 — Kingdom Hearts III will only demand that you clear a reasonable amount of room for it.

It’s been officially confirmed that on PS4 the game will take up 37.4 GB, while the Xbox One version will come in at 35.8. Now, why the two file sizes are different isn’t clear, but it’s likely just due to optimization.

Further, it’s worth noting that this only accounts for the base game, and not the day one patch that is poised to arrive with the game, and of course any patch that comes post-launch.

Still, even with a day one patch, that’s a pretty decent file size, and music to the ears of all 500GB PS4/Xbox One owners (like myself).

Of course, these file sizes also include PS4 Pro and Xbox One X enchantments baked in. In other words, if you’re on either of these two premium systems, you will be getting the same file size.

Kingdom Hearts III is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. And after a long, long wait, is actually going to release in North America and Europe (it’s already out in Japan) next week on January 29, priced at $59.99 USD.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port nor a PC port, though neither have been ruled out, so it’s possible one or both could come sometime post-launch.

For more coverage on the highly-anticipated title, click here. For more on what the game is about, here’s an official blurb from Square Enix itself:

“Having learned that all their struggles thus far were engineered by Master Xehanort in his plot to start another Keyblade War, Sora and his friends continue their search for seven guardians of light capable of standing against the coming darkness. King Mickey and Riku seek out Keyblade veterans from the past, while Sora, Donald, and Goofy begin a new odyssey across Disney worlds to claim the ‘power of waking’.”