New Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Trailer Released

Square Enix has revealed a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. Set for release later this year, Melody of Memory is a rhythm game that recaps the events of the overall Kingdom Hearts franchise. Given the popularity of the series, and the popularity of Disney music in general, it certainly seems like a match made in heaven! For longtime fans that might be on the fence, the game also promises new story elements that were not present in the earlier games. Fans hoping to know more can check out the trailer found at the top of this page.

From the trailer, it certainly seems like Melody of Memory will offer a lot for players to experience! Altogether, the game will feature 140 songs spanning the entirety of the Kingdom Hearts series. In addition to the single-player mode, the game will offer a co-op mode, and online vs battles. Last but not least, the game will offer a museum, where movies, music and more can be found and accessed. It definitely seems like the game will have a lot of content!

The trailer also shows how players will travel between the various worlds found in Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memories. Once again, the Gummi Ship will appear, but from the trailer, it seems a lot less frustrating to use than it was in its initial appearance!

Given the casual nature of most rhythm games, it will be interesting to see whether or not Melody of Memory is welcoming for newcomers. The Kingdom Hearts franchise has a fairly dense storyline, spanning a large number of spin-offs across multiple platforms. While Square Enix has made the story material easier to come by without having to purchase and play all of these games, it can still be a bit daunting. A rhythm game that compiles key moments in the story could be a good way for new players to discover the story thus far.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is set to release November 13th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory's new trailer? Do you plan on buying the game when it arrives later this year?

