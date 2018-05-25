Kingdom Hearts Meets Minecraft With This Incredible Fan Creation

With Kingdom Hearts III news on the horizon (that release date, Square Enix – we’re waiting!), we’ve all got a little more Goofy on the brain than we’d like to admit. Though we don’t have our hands on the newest title just yet, that doesn’t mean we can’t explore some of our favourite worlds within Minecraft!

This awesome creation comes from user “Water Block” over at PlanetMinecraft and the project is impressive. With familiar locations such as the Olympus Coliseum, Halloween Town, Wonderland, and tons more – this is the perfect way to get your Kingdom Hearts fix in before E3’s big announcement.

You can see all of the different nooks and crannies this creator implemented in the Minecraft Kingdom Hearts Adventure in the video above, it’s even fun trying to spot the more subtle nods tucked away in there.

This user is also responsible for even more creations, including The Battle of Scarif, Kingdom Hearts II Adventure, and more! You can follow them over on the Minecraft creation site right here, where you can also find monthly updates on the playable area’s progress and what’s continiously being added! With over 36,000 downloads, you definitely wouldn’t be the only one excited to delve into this magical, albeit blockier, world.

In other Minecraft news, the “Better Togethe” update is coming to Nintendo Switch next month!

Making the cross-play play jump makes it even easier to do just that so that platform of choice doesn’t have to mean missing out. Currently the “Better Together” update applies to the mobile, VR, PC, and Xbox One versions of the game, with the Switch coming later.

In addition to the update going live next month on the 21st, the physical version of the popular building title is also set to release the day before on June 20th. You can learn more about popular questions asked concerning this update and what that means for current platforms right here though the game’s official website.

Excited to squad up with friends and family? Here’s what you can experience together with this expansive update:

“Explore randomly generated worlds and build amazing things from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles. Play in creative mode with unlimited resources or mine deep into the world in survival mode, crafting weapons and armor to fend off the dangerous mobs.”