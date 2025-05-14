Kingdom Hearts Missing Link Cancelled by Square Enix

Square Enix first announced the mobile game Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link in 2022. This spinoff was intended to release ahead of Kingdom Hearts 4 to give fans something to do in the interim. Initially expected in late 2024, the game was delayed shortly before launch. At that time, Square Enix told fans to look forward to further information, and now we have it. Unfortunately for anyone who was looking forward to Sora and friends on their phone, Square Enix has now officially canceled Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link.

The timing of this announcement is interesting, as a recent leak revealed the large scope of the mobile game. Now, it looks like players will never experience those rumored 20 worlds for themselves. The cancellation news comes in an official statement from the official Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link social media account on X. It has also become the new front page for the Missing Link website, to ensure fans are aware the project isn’t moving forward. Here is the original statement from Square Enix as shared this morning:

An important announcement regarding KINGDOM HEARTS Missing-Link. pic.twitter.com/pXL2ULBV8k — Official KINGDOM HEARTS Missing-Link (@KHMLink_NA) May 14, 2025

It seems that whatever unannounced issues caused the game’s delay last year have proved insurmountable for Square Enix. The company notes that they ultimately didn’t feel they could offer “a service that players would find satisfactory over a long period of time.” Reading between the lines, it sounds like the game had a planned live service element, like so many mobile games do. However, Square Enix determined that what was in the works wouldn’t be sustainable, and have thus scrapped the project. The statement goes on to thank its beta testers, who it appears will now be the only people to ever play any version of this mobile Kingdom Hearts entry.

Kingdom Hearts Cancelation Doesn’t Mean No Kingdom Hearts 4

Thankfully, Missing Link being cancelled doesn’t spell the end for the Kingdom Hearts series. Perhaps knowing fans would panic, Square Enix also confirms in their statement that “The Kingdom Hearts series will continue.” The developer affirms it’s still hard at work on Kingdom Hearts 4, and encourages fans to look forward to further updates.

We still don’t have a confirmed release date for Kingdom Hearts 4, but the cancellation of this ancillary project could be good news in disguise. If taking this project off its plate lets Square Enix pivot to focusing fully on Kingdom Hearts 4, that could help get the game to us a little bit sooner. Square Enix hasn’t said this was part of their decision-making process for Missing Link, but it does seem like a likely side benefit of scrapping the project.

For now, all we know is that we will not get the mobile game as planned, and that Kingdom Hearts 4 is indeed still in the works. Hopefully, we’ll hear more soon about the next entry in the series so we can see what’s next for Sora and friends.

