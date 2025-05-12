Kingdom Hearts Leak Reveals Huge Number of Disney Worlds in Next Game

Square Enix has been very light on details when it comes to the future of the Kingdom Hearts franchise. The last time we got anything resembling a new game in the series was 2020’s Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, but there should be some exciting things on the horizon. The next game in the series is Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link, but little has been revealed about the title, including its release date, and the worlds that players will visit. We still don’t have answers to these questions, but a new leak should give fans a reason to keep Missing-Link on their radar.

According to TheGamersJoint, Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link will have “beyond 20” worlds to visit. The leaker went on to say that it will have “possibly one of the best world lineups in a Kingdom Hearts game.” While TheGamersJoint was careful to avoid any specific information about these worlds, this information apparently comes from a beta build from last year. The leaker noted that it probably won’t be 20 worlds at launch, but instead we’ll see a bunch to start, with more being added over time to keep players invested. Given the mobile nature of Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link, that drip feed of content does make a lot of sense!

Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link will be released (eventually) on iOS and anroid devices

As if always the case with leaks, readers are encouraged to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. It’s impossible to judge the veracity of these claims, but it’s worth noting that TheGamersJoint is known within the Kingdom Hearts community. He’s previously shared information on Missing-Link in the past, so there is some credibility that other sources might not have. That being said, plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and since this is from a build from May 2024, it’s impossible to say anything the developers might have cut or altered since.

Hopefully Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link gives players an incentive to get excited and invested. Every game in the Kingdom Hearts series factors into the overall narrative, and that can sometimes be a source of frustration for fans, but it also adds an incentive to play some of these mobile or handheld games. They aren’t as exciting as numbered series entries like Kingdom Hearts 4, but they do offer a way to stay connected with the franchise.

At this time, we don’t have a release date for Kingdom Hearts: Missing-Link. The game was originally supposed to be released before the end of 2024, but it was pushed back last November, and Square Enix has yet to offer any kind of updated release window. With Summer Game Fest just around the corner, it’s possible that could change next month, but for now, we’ll have to settle for the occasional leak!

