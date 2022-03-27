Kirby and the Forgotten Land Gets Awesome Target Store Promotion

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now available on Nintendo Switch, and a number of Target locations seem to be celebrating the game’s release. It seems that a number of retail locations have covered the bollards outside the stores, wrapping them in designs meant to resemble the Nintendo character! Several Kirby fans have shared images of the bollards on social media, and it seems like a great way to make casual fans aware that the new game is now available. According to an in-store flyer shared by @SheSimonOnMyRex, the bollard covers will be up at participating locations through April 10th.

An image of one of the Kirby bollard covers can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/grumperpants/status/1507488068462419968

For those unfamiliar with Kirby and the Forgotten Land, it represents the first mainline Kirby game playable in 3D. The game sees Kirby transported to a mysterious new world, alongside the other inhabitants of Dream Land. The Waddle Dees have been kidnapped by a new set of villains known as the Beast Pack, and Kirby must defeat them to save his friends. In his quest, Kirby must use his trademark copy abilities, but he also has the new Mouthful Mode, as well. This option allows Kirby to ingest larger items, including road cones, soda machines, and more. The game’s new world features locations such as abandoned shopping malls, broken down bridges, and empty amusement parks; a desolate Target store would actually fit in quite nicely!

Thus far, reception to Kirby and the Forgotten Land seems quite strong. The game released to strong critical praise, and fans seem very happy with the game so far. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the first Kirby game, and it seems Nintendo has found a very good way for players to celebrate the occasion.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previouscoverage of the game, including our review, right here.

Have you seen any of these Target bollards in person? Have you checked out Kirby and the Forgotten Land yet? Let us know in thecomments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!