Another New Kirby Game Rumored for Nintendo Switch

In just two short months, Kirby and the Forgotten Land will release on Nintendo Switch. While Kirby fans have a lot to be excited about already, it looks like there might be more in store this year. Twitter user @Dededaio has shared an image and translation from the latest issue of Japan’s Nintendo Dream magazine. A blurb for the February 21st issue tells fans that information on Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be coming alongside “a new game that we didn’t expect.” That doesn’t necessarily mean another Kirby game will be announced, but the framing makes it seem like that’s the case!

The Tweet from @Dededaio can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/Dededaio/status/1485161299747262477

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Kirby’s Dream Land, which released in April 1992. Given the occasion, it would make sense to see another Kirby game released this year! In 2012, for the 20th anniversary of the series, HAL Laboratory and Nintendo released Kirby’s Dream Collection on Nintendo Wii, a compilation featuring six previous games from the series. It’s possible the collection could be ported to Nintendo Switch, or that it could be updated to include more games from the series. It’s also possible this could be a different game entirely!

The Nintendo Switch already has a pretty stacked line-up of exclusives set to release this year, including Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Given how many major games have already been announced, there’s been some speculation that Nintendo might not have anything left to reveal this year! However, it certainly looks like the company has a few tricks left up its sleeves. With the next issue of Nintendo Dream releasing on February 21st, fans shouldn’t have to wait too long for answer!

