Kirby Star Allies Launch Trailer Highlights Kirby’s Friends

Kirby Star Allies is now available for the Nintendo Switch alongside a new launch trailer that shows off a few of Kirby’s best buds and other gameplay features.

The latest game in the Kirby franchise is one that can be played by up to four different players at once, and for some special moves, you’ll need that many players to pull them off. In true Kirby fashion, the round hero can make use of different powerups that he uses with the help of enemies that he recruits to work on his behalf. Up to three enemies can be recruited at once, and copy abilities that Kirby absorbs can be customized with the help of these enemies to create new combinations.

Some of these possibilities such as the Blizzard Hammer and Sizzle Sword are previewed in the launch trailer above. These special abilities are created whenever Kirby’s enemies-turned-allies share their powers with Kirby’s copied ability. With tons of enemies to encounter and 28 different copy abilities at Kirby’s disposal – the most copy abilities included in any Kirby game, according to the trailer – the possibilities are plentiful.

Kirby Star Allies is now available for the Nintendo Switch, and while we’re still working to review the co-op Kirby game, you can check out more about the Switch title now through info below that comes from previous press releases.

“Kirby Star Allies is one of the largest and most robust games in the Kirby series – and the first on Nintendo Switch! In the game, Kirby can recruit enemies by tossing out hearts to gather friends for a party of up to four characters. This newly formed party can be used to solve clever puzzles or unleash powerful friend abilities. In addition to familiar Copy Abilities like Sword, Fire, Ice, Stone, Bomb and more, Kirby will have access to new abilities like Spider, Artist and Staff. Some Copy abilities can even be imbued with different elements, such as wind, water, fire and electricity. Kirby uses this large collection of powerful moves and abilities to make his way through a wide variety of colorful and challenging worlds.

“Up to four players can play together in local co-op, with one player controlling Kirby and, for the first time in the series, the other players taking control of the recruited enemies (additional accessories may be required in multiplayer mode). Players can still embark on the adventure solo, though, with team members automatically controlled by the game.”

